DeSantis to sign bill banning gender-affirming care to kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill legislators sent him that would keep doctors from prescribing drugs and performing procedures on minors who are seeking gender-affirming care. The bill passed in the House on largely along political lines Thursday. It would also ban the use of state money for gender-affirming care and place new restrictions on adults seeking treatment. It’s the latest in anti-LGBTQ bills that the Florida Legislature has passed as the Republican DeSantis prepares to launch a presidential campaign. It was sent to the governor with just one day left in the annual legislative session.

