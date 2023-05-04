Mississippi ex-governor releases texts in welfare scandal

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has released his text email messages related to a welfare fraud investigation, including money spent for a university volleyball arena. Republican Bryant says Wednesday that he told the state auditor about possible misspending. The auditor says from 2016 to 2019, the Mississippi Department of Human Services misspent more than $77 million that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the United States. Prosecutors say the department funneled money to nonprofit groups that spent it on projects such as the $5 million volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi — a project pushed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.