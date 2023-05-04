Reporter charged with prank call using S.D. governor’s cell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A broadcast reporter has been charged with making a prank phone call using South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cellphone number. Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun said Austin Goss surrendered Thursday and was released on a personal recognizance bond. He was immediately fired from his job as the capitol bureau reporter for Dakota News Now. The misdemeanor count of making threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment and $2,000 in fines. Online court documents indicate that he is representing himself, and he didn’t immediately respond to text or voicemail messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.