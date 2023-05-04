Texas president says building relationships priority in SEC

AUSTIN. Texas (AP) — University of Texas President Jay Hartzell says he’ll attend the Southeastern Conference’s annual meeting later this month with a goal of building relationships, and not trying to assert influence in the league Texas joins in 2024. Hartzell said he’s particularly interested in how the league wants to schedule football and its potential impact on future media rights contracts. The SEC meets May 30 in Destin, Florida. Texas and Oklahoma reached a deal with the Big 12 to leave for the SEC in July 2024, a year earlier than originally planned.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.