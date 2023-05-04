US prosecutors charge Minneapolis mosque arson suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who is suspected of setting fires to mosques in Minneapolis has been indicted on federal charges of arson and damage to religious property. A grand jury indicted Jackie Rahm Little on Thursday for an April 24 fire at the Masjid Al-Rahma mosque. Authorities are also investigating him as a suspect in a fire that damaged the Masjid Omar Islamic Center inside a Somali shopping mall on April 23. He’s also a suspect in the January vandalism of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s office and of a Somali American police officer’s vehicle. Little pleaded not guilty Thursday to the federal charges. His attorney said he may seek an evaluation of his client’s mental competency.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

