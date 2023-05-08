2 set for trial in shooting at FedEx driver in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A trial date has been set for two white men in Mississippi who are accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver who had dropped off a package at a home. Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Charles Case, were indicted in November on charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle of D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022. The Daily Leader reports that on Monday, Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge David Strong set Aug. 8 as the starting date for their trial. Gibson was not injured but the chase and gunfire sparked social media complaints of racism in Brookhaven.

