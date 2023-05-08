Abortion clinics in 3 states sue to protect pill access

Abortion providers in three states filed a lawsuit Monday aimed at preserving access to the widely used abortion pill mifepristone. The lawsuit comes as the drug’s approval is threatened by a separate Texas lawsuit winding its way through U.S. court system. Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen used in medication abortion, the most common method for ending pregnancy in the U.S. The lawsuit filed by clinics in Virginia, Montana and Kansas is the latest legal action over the decades-old pill. The providers are suing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over several longstanding restrictions on the drug’s use. But the groups said they hope to secure a court order preserving access in their states.

By MATTHEW PERRONE and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

