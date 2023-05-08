Accused ‘ghost candidate’ faces campaign finance charges

BUENA VENTURA LAKES, Fla. (AP) — A former city commissioner in central Florida accused of being a “ghost” candidate in a 2022 county commission race has been arrested on several campaign finance charges. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says former Kissimmee Commissioner Carlos Irizarry Sr. was arrested Friday. State investigators said they began looking into Irizarry last year following allegations that he was paid to enter the Osceola County Commission District 4 race to affect its outcome. After comparing bank records to Irizarry’s campaign treasure’s reports, inspectors said they identified a pattern of providing false information. Investigators say Irizarry spent much of the funds on personal items like day spas and restaurants.

