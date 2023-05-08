Biden calls for ‘fair deal’ for striking Hollywood writers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling for a “fair deal” for Hollywood’s striking writers. He hosted a White House screening Monday of the the upcoming streaming series “American Born Chinese” to mark Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The president spoke ahead of the pilot’s screening before an overflow crowd of hundreds of community leaders, elected officials and cast members and producers from the show. In his first public comments on the strike, which hits the one-week mark Tuesday, Biden says, “I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

