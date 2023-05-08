Colorado woman found guilty of killing 11-year-old stepson

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman was found guilty of murder in the death of her 11-year-old stepson Monday. Prosecutors said Letecia Stauch stabbed Gannon Stauch 18 times before hitting him in the head and then shooting him once in January 2020. Prosecutors claimed Stauch killed the boy because she hated him and wanted to hurt his father, whom she planned to leave and who was away on a National Guard deployment at the time. Stauch did not deny killing Gannon and taking his body across the country in a suitcase in the back of a rented van. But she pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

