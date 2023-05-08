Skip to Content
Comedian Hannah Gadsby returns with a stand-up ‘love letter’

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannah Gadsby’s new Netflix special illustrates a different side of the comedian that fans may not have expected  —  a happier one. The comedian kicks it off with good news — “I got married. I know! It’s nice” — and then promises viewers a change of pace from previous sets: “This is going to be a feel-good show because I believe I owe you one.” The new hourlong stand-up special recorded at the Sydney Opera house in Australia explores marriage, sudden fame, parenting styles, cultural differences and life with autism. “Something Special” airs Tuesday.

