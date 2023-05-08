Ex-girlfriend: Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me
By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press
Golf superstar Tiger Woods wants a judge to halt his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuits seeking $30 million. Woods’ attorneys are expected to argue at a Tuesday court hearing near his Florida mansion. They say Erica Herman signed a nondisclosure agreement that requires their disputes be heard privately by an arbitrator. Herman once managed his restaurant. She says she was illegally evicted last fall after living at the mansion for five years. She says Woods had verbally promised she could live at the home at least 11 years. Her attorney says Woods began their sexual relationship when Herman was his employee and threatened to fire her if she didn’t sign the agreement. His attorneys deny the allegation.