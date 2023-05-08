Ex-US Homeland Security agent gets life for sex assaults

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Homeland Security special agent has been sentenced to life in federal prison for sexually assaulting two women he silenced by telling them he was “above the law.” John Olivas of Riverside was sentenced Monday. Prosecutors said he tried to rape a woman in 2012, telling her that his federal position made him ”untouchable” by police. Prosecutors also said he raped a woman twice that same year, once after threatening her with a gun. The woman testified that Olivas also told her that he could make her “disappear,” have her arrested on fake charges or have her children taken from her. He was convicted last December of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

