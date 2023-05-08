FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried seeks dismissal of indictment
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is seeking a dismissal of criminal charges against him, saying prosecutors have improperly turned civil and regulatory issues into federal crimes. Lawyers for the onetime head of a multibillion dollar cryptocurrency exchange that was promoted by famous athletes and actors said in papers filed late Monday in Manhattan federal court that the U.S. government had a “dramatic — and troubling” response to a broad market crash in cryptocurrency last year that affected every corner of the market. They said Bankman-Fried’s non-U.S. FTX company lasted far longer than others in the industry before it entered bankruptcy in November.