Nigeria court hears opposition’s presidential vote challenge

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian court has opened hearing on suits filed by opposition parties to challenge the incumbent party’s victory in the country’s Feb. 25 presidential election. The hearing began at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday amid heavy security. Armed personnel blocked major access roads and prevented a handful of journalists and lawyers from entering the courthouse. Protesters alleged that the electoral process was flawed. Tinubu won the election with 37% of the votes though at least three opposition candidates rejected the vote, questioning Tinubu’s qualification and alleging that results from the country’s 177,000 polling stations were tampered with.

