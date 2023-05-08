Norway’s aging king hospitalized with an infection

Norway’s aging king, Harald V, has been admitted to a hospital due to an infection. The Norwegian palace said Monday that “the king has been diagnosed with an infection that needs to be treated, and will therefore remain in hospital for a few days.” The palace added that the 86-year-old monarch was stable in Oslo’s main hospital. His son, who is the heir to the throne, has stepped in. Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.

