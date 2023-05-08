Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands have marched in silence in Serbia in a major outpouring of discontent triggered by two mass shootings last week that left 17 people dead and 21 wounded. The shootings on Wednesday in Belgrade at a school and a day later in a rural area south of the capital left the nation stunned. The shootings triggered calls to encourage tolerance and rid society of widespread hate speech and a gun culture stemming from the 1990s wars. Monday’s marches were called by opposition parties which demanded the resignations of some government ministers and changes in mainstream media that often host convicted war criminals and crime figures on their airwaves.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.