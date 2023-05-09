Execution set for Florida man convicted of rapes and murders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a teenage girl and another woman in separate South Florida attacks in 1984 is set to be executed next month. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Tuesday, setting Duane Owen’s execution for June 15 at 6 p.m. According to court records, Owen broke into a Delray Beach home in March 1984 and attacked 14-year-old Karen Slattery, who was babysitting two young children. Investigators say Owen repeatedly stabbed the girl and then sexually assaulted her. About two months later, officials say 38-year-old Georgianna Worden was sleeping in her Boca Raton home when Owen broke in and fatally struck her in the head with a hammer multiple times before raping her.

