Millennial Money: Should I join a class-action lawsuit?

When you receive an email or mail notice inviting you to join a class-action lawsuit, or notifying you that you’ve been automatically included, it might give you pause. Is it worth the small reward — usually under $20 — to give up your rights to sue individually? Depending on the harm you experienced and the amount of commitment you’re willing to take on, you can participate in a class-action lawsuit at several different levels, from serving as a class representative to opting out completely. In some cases, you may want to participate on principle to help deter a company from future malpractice, false advertising or other harm.

