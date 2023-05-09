Pro-DeSantis super PAC ramps up hiring into Super Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The super PAC promoting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to have dozens of staff in place in the first 18 states on the GOP presidential primary calendar in the coming weeks. The move by the Never Back Down group indicates that DeSantis’ expected 2024 announcement is drawing closer. The plans were first shared with The Associated Press and are part of the group’s strategy to begin political organizing for DeSantis all the way through Super Tuesday on March 5. The group is also set to handle on-the-ground organizing for DeSantis, a function typically done by a candidate’s campaign staff.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.