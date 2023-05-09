Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — The late pop superstar Prince is being honored in Minnesota as the state renames a stretch of highway after him. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz used purple ink on Tuesday to sign a bill that runs past Prince’s Paisley Park museum and recording studios. Purple signs will soon go up in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie, designating the roadway as the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. The nearby Paisley Park complex, where Prince lived and recorded, now draws visitors from around the world as a museum run by his estate. It’s also where Prince died in 2016 at age 57.

