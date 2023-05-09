Top Spanish court considers far-right challenge to LGBT law

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Constitutional Court will consider a legal challenge lodged by the far-right Vox party against a new law extending rights for transgender teenagers and encouraging tolerance for sexual diversity in schools. The wide-ranging LGBT rights law passed in February allows any Spanish citizen over 16 years old to change their legally registered gender without medical supervision. The Constitutional Court issued a statement confirming it had considered a legal brief lodged by Vox lawmakers and would analyze alleged violations of parental rights, the right to religious expression, freedom of speech and equality of all citizens before the law.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.