US troops arrive at border as migration curbs set to end

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. defense officials say about 550 U.S. active duty troops have begun arriving along the U.S.-Mexico border in the first group of military support ahead of an expected increase of migrants. The movement of troops is part of efforts to beef up security along the southern border as the U.S. prepares for the end of immigration restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Those restrictions are set to expire Thursday, leading to concerns about whether that will result in an increase in migrants trying to enter the U.S. starting Friday. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, says the active duty troops are “not there in any way to be interacting with migrants.”

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

