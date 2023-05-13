Tennessee police shootout leaves 1 dead, police dog wounded

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a gunfight between police and a man inside a home left him dead. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Saturday did not say if police gunfire killed 63-year-old David Wright. He was found dead inside the house. A second person was hospitalized with unspecified injuries. A K-9 police dog named Hank is recovering from surgery after being shot. Officers went to the house in Sevierville in Friday night after a felony in which someone evaded police in a vehicle. A person fired from inside the home at the officers, who shot back. The bureau is investigating.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.