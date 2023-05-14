He likes to be, under the sea: Florida man sets record for living underwater

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A university professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers. University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri spent his 74th day underwater Saturday in a Key Largo lodge for scuba divers. He submerged March 1 and doesn’t plan to resurface until June 9, when his mission reaches 100 days. He spent the record-breaking day at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo much like the previous days, eating eggs and salmon prepared with a microwave, exercising with resistance bands and doing his daily pushups. The Project Neptune 100 mission combines medical and ocean research with educational outreach.

