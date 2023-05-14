Oakland’s striking teachers and school district reach agreement on four ‘common good’ demands

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Unified School District and striking teachers have reached agreement on four “common good” provisions that had been sticking points during the walkout that is now in its second week. The Oakland Education Association tweeted Saturday night that the strike continues, “but momentum is on our side.” The union representing 3,000 educators, counselors and other workers wants the contract to also include provisions that address racial equity, homelessness and environmental justice for students. Four of those demands have been met. It’s not clear Sunday how close the two sides are on reaching a deal on the demands still left on the table, particularly related to salary.

