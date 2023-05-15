Slovakia gets technocratic caretaker government until September’s early election

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova has sworn in a government of technocrats to lead the country to snap elections in September amid a political crisis. Ludovit Odor, the former deputy governor of Slovakia’s central bank and a respected economist, will head the 15-member Cabinet. Odor is not affiliated any political party. Caputova says that in its limited time, the new government should focus on stabilizing the current situation in the country, preparing the budget for the next year and lead Slovakia to the early ballot set by Parliament for Sept 30.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.