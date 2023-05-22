Democrats advance gun-control bills in Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities could temporarily seize firearms and background checks would be expanded for gun buyers, under two bills passed in the Pennsylvania House. The two measures were both approved Monday, and now go to the Republican-controlled Senate. Democrats are using their razor-thin majority in the House to back gun-control measures after a yearslong standstill in the politically divided state government. The party describes the bills as relatively moderate measures to cut down on gun trafficking, suicide deaths, accidental shootings and day-to-day violence. Republicans oppose them, saying they punish law-abiding gun owners.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

