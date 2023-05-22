East Timor’s opposition party won most seats in parliamentary election

DILI, East Timor (AP) — A final count of votes shows East Timor’s opposition party won Sunday’s parliamentary election. The result means independence fighter Xanana Gusmao is likely to return as prime minister in Asia’s youngest democracy. The results released Tuesday showed the National Congress of the Reconstruction of East Timor won 41% of the votes and 31 of the 65 seats. The ruling Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor, or Fretilin, had 25% and 19 seats. Its two coalition partners won nine seats combined, but no parties formed a new coalition before the election. The ruling party promised to accept the election outcome. The choice of prime minister is between Gusmao and Fretilin leader Mari Alkatiri.

