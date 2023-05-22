Family of suicidal black teen fatally shot by Sparks police agrees to $2M settlement, more training

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — The parents of a suicidal Black teenager who was fatally shot by Sparks police in 2020 have agreed to a $2 million settlement with the city. The deal also includes more crisis intervention and mental health training for police officers. Miciah Lee, 18, had no criminal history and was not wanted for any crime. But he had a long history of mental illness and drug abuse when a white officer shot him five times while sitting in his car with a handgun between his legs in January 2020. Their lawyer, Terri Keyser-Cooper says she’s hopeful the new police training will help make sure “a tragedy like this will not occur again,”

