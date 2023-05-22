Lawsuit targets ambulance company for paramedic accused of sexually assaulting 2 elderly women

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed against medical transport provider American Medical Response West, saying the ambulance company’s lax oversight allowed a paramedic to sexually assault two women in their 80s while en route to a hospital. The suit filed last week in San Mateo County Superior Court also names American Medical Response, Inc., based in Colorado, as a defendant. Miguel Nieblas Ontiveros has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of forcible oral copulation. Attorney Anne Marie Murphy says he never should have been left alone with vulnerable patients. American Medical Response said it does not comment on pending litigation and that it is cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors.

