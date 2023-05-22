Roof collapses at school in Thailand, killing 7 sheltering from rain

BANGKOK (AP) — Seven people, including four children, have died after strong winds from a rainstorm caused a metal roof on a school’s activity center to collapse in northern Thailand. Officials say 18 other people were hospitalized. They say some students had gone inside the activity center at the primary school in Phichit province to shelter from the rain. The meteorological department had issued a warning for heavy rain in northern Thailand this week. Monday was also the official start of the rainy season.

