Biden to host Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen for White House talks next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark at the White House next month for talks on their countries’ efforts including support for Ukraine. The White House announced Frederiksen’s June 5 visit on Tuesday, just days after saying Biden would support an international effort to train—and eventually equip—Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets that President Volodymyr Zelesnkky has sought. Denmark, a member of NATO, has purchased dozens of American-made F-16s since the 1970s and has indicated it is open to the possibility of providing some to Ukraine.

