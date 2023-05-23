Canadian appointee rejects probe into China election interference; opposition blasts decision

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian government appointee has rejected holding a public inquiry into leaked intelligence that China interfered in Canada’s federal elections, drawing allegations of a cover-up from the Conservative opposition. Opposition lawmakers have demanded a full public inquiry on the alleged Chinese interference since a report about it earlier this year by the Globe and Mail newspaper. It cited unidentified intelligence sources that China preferred to see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals re-elected in the 2021 election and worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing. Trudeau appointee David Johnston said Tuesday that a public inquiry could not take place because of the sensitivity of the leaked intelligence.

