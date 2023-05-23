Concern about Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano changes with the wind

AMECAMECA, Mexico (AP) — As Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano continued puffing gas, water vapor and ash into the air, authorities recommended those downwind of its exhalations wear masks and cover their eyes. The 17,797-foot (5,425-meter) mountain just 45 miles (about 70 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City and known affectionately as “El Popo,” has been belching for days, dusting towns and crops in Puebla in a super-fine ash. Winds have blown a large plume of ash east over Puebla and Veracruz states and eventually the Bay of Campeche and beyond. Concern about the Popocatepetl volcano changes with the wind. While east of the mountain residents sweep streets and don’t remove their masks, to the west, they casually watch the smoking crater.

