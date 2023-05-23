Drag performers sue St. George, Utah, over denying permit for show in public park
By SAM METZ
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group of southern Utah drag performers and the ACLU are suing the city of St. George over its decision to deny permits for a show in a public park, arguing it was discriminatory and violated their free speech and due process. Southern Utah Drag Stars and its CEO accuse St. George of invoking an ordinance that had never been enforced in a manner that was selective and discriminatory toward the LGBTQ+ community. Drag has been the target of new scrutiny from Republicans throughout the country, including in statehouses where lawmakers have sought bans.