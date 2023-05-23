Elon Musk signals Twitter’s headquarters may not stay in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has hinted that Twitter might not keep its headquarters in San Francisco forever. Speaking virtually at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit in London, Musk gave a noncommittal answer to an interviewer’s question about whether the company will stay in the California city. San Francisco officials announced last week they are investigating Twitter after six former employees alleged that Musk’s team broke laws by turning the company’s headquarters into a “Twitter Hotel.” The idea was to create sleeping quarters for workers who were pushed to stay up late working after Musk fired or laid off nearly 80% of Twitter’s employee base.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.