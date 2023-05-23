Explainer: What does the latest Colorado River proposal mean for California, Arizona, Nevada?

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Facing the future with a dwindling Colorado River supply and intense pressure from the federal government, Arizona, California and Nevada have offered a plan to cut their water use significantly. The proposal announced Monday isn’t final. It calls for cities, irrigation districts and Native American tribes to accept federal money — and in some cases volunteer — to use less water over the next three years. To compensate water users for the cuts, the Biden administration plans to spend about $1.2 billion. The river that courses through the U.S. West serves 40 million people with drinking water, as well as water for irrigation and hydropower.

By KEN RITTER, AMY TAXIN AND SUMAN NAISHADHAM Associated Press

