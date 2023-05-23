Guam residents shelter, military sends away ships as Super Typhoon Mawar closes in

HONOLULU (AP) — A spokesperson for Naval Base Guam says officials are preparing for what could be the most powerful typhoon to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in two decades. Valerie Maigue told the military newspaper Stars and Stripes on Tuesday that includes sending ships away from the island as Super Typhoon Mawar approaches. A commander says the military also authorized evacuations in some areas. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the island. Its governor has ordered residents of coastal, low-lying and flood-prone areas to head to higher elevations. The storm is a Category 4 super typhoon with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour or greater.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.