Musk gadfly has a new jet to track – the one used by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college student who was once banned from Twitter for posting the real-time movements of Elon Musk’s jet, has a new target: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Sweeney’s new jet tracker on Twitter follows the movements of the official Florida state jet DeSantis uses for state business. Like Sweeney’s revamped version of @elonjet, the DeSantis tracker reports movements after a 24-hour delay to comply with a Twitter rule change imposed after the company suspended his original Musk tracking account in December.

