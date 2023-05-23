Ohio farmer behind viral ‘its honest work’ meme dies in Illinois crash

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A prominent Ohio farmer whose image was used in a popular social media meme touting the value of “hard work” has died after he was injured in a crash in Illinois. David Brandt was a nationally known proponent of no-till farming who traveled around the country discussing sustainable agriculture techniques and soil health. But he became most known for comments he made about his occupation, saying “it ain’t much but its honest work.” The statement became a symbol of traditional values and work ethic after it was turned in to a meme a few years later. Relatives have said Brandt enjoyed the meme — even though he didn’t know what a meme was until he learned he was one.

