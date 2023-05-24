Authorities capture 1 inmate who escaped Ohio prison, but convicted murderer still on the lam

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say one of two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison has been captured in Kentucky after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were believed to be in ended in a crash and a foot chase. James Lee was captured at the scene but the second inmate, Bradley Gillespie, remained at large. Gillespie has been imprisoned since 2016 for murder, while Lee was serving a sentence he received in 2021 for burglary and safecracking. The two men were reported missing from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Officials haven’t disclosed further details, including how the escape occurred or when the men were discovered missing.

