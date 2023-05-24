South Korea experts say Japan carefully answered questions on plan to release radioactive water

TOKYO (AP) — The head of a South Korean team of experts said Wednesday they saw all of the facilities they had requested to visit at Japan’s tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant and Japanese officials had carefully answered their questions about a contentious plan to release treated but still slightly radioactive water into the sea, a sign of a further thawing of ties between the countries. The plan has faced fierce protests from local fishing communities concerned about safety and reputational damage. Neighboring countries, including South Korea, have also opposed it. Japanese officials say the controlled release of the treated water over decades is harmless to people and environment.

