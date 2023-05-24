US aircraft carrier arrives in NATO-member Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in Oslo with the Norwegian armed forces saying it gives them “a unique opportunity to further develop cooperation and work more closely with our most important ally, the United States.” The nuclear-powered ship USS General Ford entered the Oslo fjord on Wednesday escorted by a rapid dinghy-type boat with armed people on board. Civilian boats must stay a half-kilometer (half-mile) away from the aircraft carrier and a no-fly zone was created over the area where the aircraft carrier was. The Russian Embassy in Oslo said that “such demonstrations of power look illogical and harmful.”

