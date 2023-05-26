Le Mans 24-hour race to include hydrogen-powered vehicles starting in 2026

OYAMA, Japan (AP) — The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s most famous endurance race, will be open to hydrogen-powered vehicles starting in 2026. Automobile Club de l’Ouest president Pierre Fillon made the announcement on Saturday. Fillon spoke at Japan’s Fuji Speedway, which is holding a 24-hour race that will include hydrogen power. The Automobile Club de l’Ouest organizes the race in Le Mans. The vehicles for Le Mans will include both fuel cells and hydrogen combustion engines.

