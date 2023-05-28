Man in police custody falls to death after breaking California hospital window with oxygen tank

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man in police custody died in Northern California after he broke a hospital’s window with a metal oxygen tank and fell off a ledge following an altercation with an officer and a nurse. The man died Thursday in San Jose. Police say he was in custody because he had allegedly violated a court order. Officers took him to the hospital for a pre-existing medical condition. The man broke the window with the oxygen tank while he was alone in the hospital room and jumped out onto a ledge. The officer and hospital security guards went back into the room to stop the man’s escape attempt, but he fell 20 feet.

