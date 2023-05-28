Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Wildlife authorities say a raccoon in Maine was euthanized and tested for rabies after a woman brought it into a pet store for a nail trim and some customers kissed it. A Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson said Sunday that the raccoon tested negative for the disease, and there is no rabies risk to the public as a result of the incident. The spokesperson also says raccoons are among the most common carriers of rabies in the state, and bringing the wild animal into a pet store constituted an unnecessary risk to public health.

