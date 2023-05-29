Nevada Legislators weigh plan to put MLB stadium on Las Vegas Strip

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A long-awaited proposal to finance a Major League Baseball stadium on the Las Vegas Strip is scheduled for its first public hearing at the Nevada Legislature. At a hearing Monday, lawmakers are considering whether to allow up to $380 million in incentives that include state tax credits and county bonds to build a home for the Oakland Athletics. The price tag and behind-the-scenes negotiations have sparked debate on public subsidies and equity in state economic development efforts. The stadium financing bill was introduced late Friday night after over a month of speculation as the A’s move away from Oakland became increasingly imminent.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

