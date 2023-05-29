Police: Puerto Rico assailants targeting drug rival killed 2 and injured 13

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico say that drug trafficking was behind a mass shooting over the weekend outside a bar that killed two people and injured 13 others. No arrests have been made. Col. Roberto Rivera told The Associated Press that police believe the target of the shooting was a man in his 20s who was killed at the Piel Kanela bar in San Juan when assailants in cars opened fire during a birthday celebration early Sunday. The man, Luis E. Guzmán González, 28, had eluded earlier attempts at assassination in attacks linked to drug trafficking. Rivera says all of the other victims were bystanders.

