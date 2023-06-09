Somali security forces end hourslong extremist attack on Mogadishu hotel, state media says

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — State media in Somalia are reporting that security forces have ended an hourslong extremist attack on a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, that began Friday night. There was no immediate official word Saturday on any deaths. Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack. The Somalia-based extremist group is known for carrying out attacks on hotels and other high-profile locations in Mogadishu, usually starting with a suicide bombing. Witnesses had told The Associated Press that some people were trapped inside the Pearl Beach hotel, which is popular with government officials. An eyewitness told the AP he saw four bodies being put into an ambulance. He said they all appeared to be civilians.

